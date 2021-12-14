Drop point for bulk donations announced in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The Hopkins County Fiscal Court, the City of Madisonville, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce have come together to create a drop point for large, bulk donations coming by semis, large box trucks or corporate shipments.

This hub will be located at 98 Madison Square Drive in Madisonville. Volunteers are needed to fill two shifts–one from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the other 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each shift will need 6 volunteers starting Wednesday. A forklift operator will be needed on-site for each shift to help with unloading tractor trailers.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older to participate. If you wish to become a volunteer, fill out this form.

Once again, this hub is for large shipments only. Individual donations to families in need can be given at multiple drop points throughout Hopkins County. Anyone involved in coordinating bulk donations should contact Ruthann Padgett of the Madisonville Hopkins County EDC at (270) 821-1939 to schedule delivery.