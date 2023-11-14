HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will make a stop in Evansville as part of their recently announced 2024 U.S. St. Patrick’s Tour.

The band will be joined by Pennywise and The Scratch to help open the concert, which is scheduled for February 27. According to a release, Dropkick Murphys have returned to fully electric performances following their two critically acclaimed acoustic albums “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” and “Okemah Rising.”

Tickets go on sale November 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $38.50 plus applicable fees.