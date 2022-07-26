GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say five people were arrested overnight in Princeton after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant.
Indiana State Police says the drug investigation began on the 300 block of West Broadway Street in Princeton. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant and found five people in the home.
Officer say they found a small amount of meth, marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators revealed that 62-year-old Janice Mustain was allegedly selling meth from the home.
The five people arrested were taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.
- Anthony Hayes, 65, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Janice Mustain, 62, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN
- Dealing Meth between 1-5 grams, Level 4 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Shirley Hayes, 67, Francisco, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Cami Clegg, 55, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Robert Luttrell, 59, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor