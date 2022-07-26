The five arrested during an overnight drug bust in Princeton (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say five people were arrested overnight in Princeton after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant.

Indiana State Police says the drug investigation began on the 300 block of West Broadway Street in Princeton. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant and found five people in the home.

Officer say they found a small amount of meth, marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators revealed that 62-year-old Janice Mustain was allegedly selling meth from the home.

The five people arrested were taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.

Anthony Hayes (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Anthony Hayes, 65, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Janice Mustain (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Janice Mustain, 62, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN

Dealing Meth between 1-5 grams, Level 4 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony

Shirley Hayes (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Shirley Hayes, 67, Francisco, IN

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor

Cami Clegg (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Cami Clegg, 55, Princeton, IN

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor

Robert Luttrell (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Robert Luttrell, 59, Princeton, IN