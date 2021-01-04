Drug overdose deaths spike during COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– First responders say the opioid epidemic is a deadly issue the community is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Treatment center workers say the opioid epidemic has taken an alarming turn.

“I attended a funeral recently of one of our previous clients that died due to a drug related death,” explained Nate Boyett, CEO of Boyett Treatment Center. “We are seeing more overdoses and we are seeing more deaths. That’s the sad thing that’s going on in this community right here.”

According to Boyett, his addiction treatment workers typically see an uptick of people struggling with mental health and controlled substances this time of year. Although, with people being quarantined and possibly laid off from work, there’s even more people struggling.

“COVID is a big deal, but also I think we need to keep our eye on the fact that the opioid epidemic is going to be just as big a deal, is still a big deal, and it might become a bigger deal as a result of this,” Boyett said. He tells Eyewitness News there have been 88,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. between May of 2019 and June of 2020. There were nearly 72,000 overdose deaths the year prior. “We are seeing huge increases in the amount of deaths.”

The Vanderburgh County coroner said he doesn’t know exactly how many overdose deaths we saw throughout 2020, that data is currently being processed.

Boyett Treatment Center workers are detecting a dangerous trend. Some of their patients are buying counterfeit pills pressed with fentanyl off the streets.

“A lot of times people come in and they think they are just doing some off the street prescription pain pills and really they were doing counterfeit drugs with fentanyl in them and they don’t even know half the time,” said Boyett. This is discovered when they drug test patients. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, but Boyett said they can cause drugs to be even more addictive than heroin. “Buying drugs out there is definitely Russian roulette at this point.”

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)