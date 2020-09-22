Drug recovery center helping those in need

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Staff and clients at Friends of Sinners completed their good deed for the day on Tuesday.

Friends of Sinners — a local drug recovery program — was in an Owensboro neighborhood dropping off food donations when they noticed some older women standing on a ladder painting an awning on their house.

“As Christians, it’s our duty to help those in need,” says Jordan Wilson, Friends of Sinners development director. “We want to teach our clients to love their neighbors as themselves, just like Jesus taught.”

Believing the job looked unsafe, the group came to the aid of the women, helping them finish the work on the house.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)