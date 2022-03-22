OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local drug rehabilitation facility has received a $3,000 grant in order to start up a class that teaches financial life skills.

The Truist Financial Corporation has invested in Friends of Sinners (FOS), which relies on no state funding whatsoever. FOS has planned to use this money in order to start up financial life skills classes at both the FOS men’s and women’s facilities.

“Financial life skills are essential for our clients. Many of them have never learned how to budget or balance a checkbook. We are so thankful to start this class thanks to Truist.” Said Jordan Wilson, Friends of Sinners Development Director.