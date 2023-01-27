FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: David A. Gabberd, Chad A. Klein, Keith D. Gabberd (Courtesy: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges.

The drug investigation led investigators to a Hammond home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When David walked away from the door to get Klein, deputies say they noticed a glass jar with a green leafy substance and multiple glass smoking pipes on the living room coffee table.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, this was enough evidence for the deputies to make their way into the living room to begin securing the area.

Both Chad A. Klein and Keith D. Gabberd were allegedly inside. Deputies say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia around the home. Additionally, law enforcement officers seized three rifles, a .22 mag revolver and a .38 special revolver during the investigation.

Keith D. Gabberd, 49, of Holland, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, level 5 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, B misdemeanor

David A. Gabberd, 55, of Holland, is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, level 5 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, B misdemeanor

Chad A. Klein, 43, of Holland, is charged with: