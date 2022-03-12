HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson man was arrested Thursday following a burglary search warrant, ending with the seizure of drugs, cash, an assault rifle and stolen items.

During the the search of Nicholas J. Hardrick’s residence, detectives say they found a quarter ounce of suspected meth, Opiate pills, drug pipes, digital scales packaging material and several syringes. Additionally, an AR-15 with 3 fully loaded magazines and a large amount of cash were seized.

The Sheriff’s Office says several stolen items were recovered from the residence as well. Nicholas J. Hardrick faces charges of:

Burglary 3rd

Receiving stolen property < $10,000

Trafficking controlled substance 1st. Meth. > 2 grams

Possession of controlled substance 1st. Opiates

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hardrick is booked into the Henderson county Detention Center on a $30,000 full cash bond. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.