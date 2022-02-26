GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Friday evening, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a Chevy Avalanche on US 41 for speeding 79 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Police say they identified the driver as Aurthur Thomas, 56, of Milwaukee, WI. After smelling marijuana in the car, troopers tell us they searched the vehicle, finding several baggies of weed inside.

Additionally, they say they also found a pill bottle containing suspected cocaine, a pill bottle containing 24 Oxycontin pills and a pistol. According to police reports, the gun was reported stolen from somebody in Wisconsin.

Police report Thomas was driving without ever receiving a driver’s license and was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Aurthur Thomas, 56, Milwaukee, WI