EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The disruptive dry conditions have altered many outdoor Tristate plans as many other locations in the tristate deal with burn bans at the end of October. While the dry conditions have allowed for undisrupted viewing opportunities of beautiful Fall colors, they have disrupted popular outdoor activities such as a bonfire or campfire. A very dry autumn has been a headache for many, but a blessing for others.

“Some of it’s unusual territory for us as a church and a community, so we’re kind of, we had to adjust to it,” explains Bret Myers, Lead Pastor of Evansville’s Cathedral of Praise.

The unusual territory pastor Bret Myers is alluding to is the recent bout with dry conditions and field fires this Fall. As much of the Tristate, including Vanderburgh County, remains under a burn ban, the Evansville Cathedral of Praise was forced to alter their planned bonfire and cookout.

“We had to brainstorm, so we kept thinking, ‘What can we do so we don’t have to cancel?’,” says Myers. “What went from a night that wasn’t going to be able to happen happened because the kids were able to come inside, they painted pumpkins, we had a great turnout, had a pizza party, and they were able to just have a great night together.”

To say the dry Fall around the Tristate has been disruptive would be accurate for many, but that depends on who you speak to. If you ask Paul Mayse with Mayse Farm Market, the dry weather has been a blessing.

“Our weather this year has been perfect,” says Mayse. “Our pumpkins like dry weather. You have a wet Fall, you’re going to have rotten pumpkins.”

The same dry Fall that forced many burn bans has also led to a record-setting year at the Mayse farm.

“Last year we had record crowds, then we broke that by quite a bit this year, and that’s due to really nice weather,” explains Mayse. “It’s been cool, dry, and people just want to get out, I think, in this kind of weather.”