EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville.

DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to construct what they call this “crown jewel” in Evansville.

The September 15 event was mainly for DSM customers. Company officials say this new plant was designed and built for them – and Evansville makes the most sense.

“Nashville, Evansville, this triangle here, Louisville… is more or less in the economic center of the United States. 80-90 percent of our customers we can service in a day from this facility. So Evansville also happens to be a really strategic location to have a plant.” Said Roeland Polet, President of Engineering Materials.

Despite inflation numbers and fears of interest hikes, Polet remains “bullish” on the North American plastics industry, saying he is starting to see businesses “come back.”