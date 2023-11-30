HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A recount for the Jasper City Council 4th District race will take place on December 15.

The Dubois Circuit Court has appointed Sandra Morton, Michael Jones and David Shelton to the commission for the recount of votes between Dave Hurst and Vince Helming. According to the court’s order, the recount commission will convene for the recount at 9 a.m.. in the first-floor conference room of the Dubois County Annex.

The Dubois County Democratic Party filed the petition to recount the votes in the city council district. Republican challenger Vince Helming received 257 votes and defeated Democratic incumbent Dave Hurst, who received 255.