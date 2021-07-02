Dubois Co. Corrections Officer accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Dubois County Community Corrections Officer is facing felony sexual misconduct charges after allegations were made Thursday.

Authorities say an investigation determined Officer Ryan Richard Schmitt, 31, of Jasper, had a sexual relationship with a Community Corrections inmate at an undisclosed location.

According to police, the inmate is no longer at Dubois Community Corrections and is currently being held at a different jail on unrelated charges.

We’re told the incident happened in March of this year.

The investigation is still ongoing.