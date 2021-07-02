Dubois Co. Corrections Officer accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Dubois County Community Corrections Officer is facing felony sexual misconduct charges after allegations were made Thursday.

Authorities say an investigation determined Officer Ryan Richard Schmitt, 31, of Jasper, had a sexual relationship with a Community Corrections inmate at an undisclosed location.

According to police, the inmate is no longer at Dubois Community Corrections and is currently being held at a different jail on unrelated charges.

We’re told the incident happened in March of this year.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories