Dubois Co. J & J vaccination clinic canceled due to supply shortage

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will drop nationwide this week after 15 million doses were ruined at a Baltimore manufacturing facility. Workers accidentally mixed its ingredients with AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

That vaccine shortage is already affecting people in the Tri-state. The Dubois County Health Department had planned to have a mass vaccination clinic Saturday at Jasper Middle School, giving out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. That vaccination clinic has now been canceled.

The health department’s administrative director announced Monday the state did not receive the vials, and the Dubois County Health Department will not be sent the 1200 doses in time for Saturday. They aren’t sure when they will get those vials.

All appointments for the mass vaccination clinic at Jasper Middle School have been automatically canceled. There were 900 people set to get their Johnson & Johnson vaccine who now have to book a new appointment.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)