Dubois Co Sheriff looking for stolen ATV

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is on the look-out for ATV that went missing overnight. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen side by side 2020 Polaris Velocity.

Police say the ATV was stolen off of a trailer that was parked along State Road 161 about two miles north of Holland. They say it was taken between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle is similar to the one in the above photo. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)