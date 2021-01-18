Dubois Co Sheriff looking for stolen ATV

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is on the look-out for ATV that went missing overnight. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen side by side 2020 Polaris Velocity.

Police say the ATV was stolen off of a trailer that was parked along State Road 161 about two miles north of Holland. They say it was taken between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle is similar to the one in the above photo. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522.

