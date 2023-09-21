HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Dubois County Bombers announced they will be joining the national Prospect League beginning next season in 2024.

According to a release, the Prospect League is one of the oldest and most respected collegiate summer baseball leagues in the nation and is compromised of 18 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. All teams in the Prospect League play a 56 game regular-season schedule, which would guarantee 28 Bomber home games at League Stadium each season moving forward.

“For our organization and for our fans, this is a dream come true,” said owner and team president Justin Knepp. “The success of our 2023 season caught the attention of the league and we received an invitation to join. It’s an honor and an opportunity that we simply could not pass up. This will allow our team on the field to compete against the very best of the best every night.”

The Bombers will be exiting the Ohio Valley League, which they have been a part of since 2013.