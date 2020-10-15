Dubois County Council discusses possible jail renovation

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting cities and counties across the country right in the budget, and Dubois County is no different.

The Dubois County Council met Wednesday to discuss its next budget, including a possible $30 million renovation for the 30-year-old Dubois County Security Center. Some residents like John Birk are keeping an open mind to the idea but are questioning the timing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

No opposition or support, specifically, only asking if now is a good time to make a decision. John Birk

However, Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says the jail needs more space to services.

We have said for three, four years now we need rehabilitation services inside the jail and have no room. There is literally no room whatsoever to do any type of services. Tom Kleinhelter

The COVID-19 pandemic has also introduced new problems for the facility, according to Dubois County Councilman Jerry Hunefeld.

Two years ago… we were not too concerned about air flow but now we are because now we know how the pandemic has created this situation. Jerry Hunefeld

Wednesday’s meeting was to gauge public opinion and to receive comments. No decision on the budget or the renovation was made and the timetable going forward has not been confirmed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)