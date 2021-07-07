Dubois County Health Department to hold drive-thru vaccination clinic

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The Dubois County Health Department is preparing for a vaccination clinic to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone over the age of 12 can take part in the drive thru clinic. Since Pfizer requires two doses, if you attend the clinic on Thursday July 15 from 1:30 PM- 3:30 PM, your second dose will be scheduled for their August 5 clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Dubois County Health Department drive thru. The address is 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper IN 47546.

Vaccination clinic organizers are asking everyone to use the north side parking lot and follow the signs and cones which will guide you to the west side of the building.

If you are 18-years-old or younger, health department workers would prefer one of your parents be present. If a parent can’t be with you during your appointment, you must complete the ‘consent for COVID-19 vaccination’ form from the health department.

Everyone getting vaccinated needs to bring their ID and insurance card.

To schedule an appointment for this clinic you can call: 812-481-7056.