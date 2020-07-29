Dubois County Herald Leader sold

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Starting August 1st, Paxton Media Group will begin producing and printing the Dubois County Herald Leader after the Rumbach family sold the newspaper.

The Rumbachs owned the newspaper for more than 100 years of the paper’s 125 year history. The paper is being sold due to a lack of local subscribers and ad revenue. Paxton Media Group owns 70 papers across the Midwest including the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer and the Princeton Daily Clarion.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

