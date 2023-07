HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Humane Society is accepting aluminum can donations to help fund the shelter. To date the Dubois County Humane Society has been able to raise just north of $1,000 in aluminum can donations.

With the amount of holiday weekend parties, the Humane Society will gladly take cans off of community members hands. Cans can simply be dropped off at the Dubois County Humane Society.