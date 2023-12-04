HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Humane society will be giving tours of their new spay and neuter clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, December 9, the Humane Society will be holding a fundraising day from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the new clinic located at 529 West 9th Street in Jasper.

They will be accepting donations to help buy new equipment and give guests and opportunity to see the new spay and neuter clinic, which is designed to provide affordable and accessible spay and neuter services for pet owners.

Dubois County Humane Society officials say that they hope to open at the start of the new year.