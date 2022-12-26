HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Dubois County Museum announced the winners of their best decorated Christmas tree competition on Monday.

The Military Tree, decorated in red, white and blue lights and ornaments took the first place prize. The 13-foot tall Nature Tree, trimmed with natural woodland ornaments and garlands, wooden beads and rusty metal animals took the second place prize. And third place went to a tree made of white wooden shelves trimmed with trains and buildings belonging to the town of Birdseye. All of the winning decorators took home a box of chocolates.

You can view the winning trees in the slideshow below:

Military Tree decorated by Marge Popp and Linda Mason.

Nature Tree decorated by Clara Fromme.

Birdseye Tree created and decorated by Amy Jo Lytle.

Volunteers decorated 39 trees with various themes, including veterans, wildlife, children and much more. All trees that were in the competition will remain on display at the museum through January 8.