JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are asking the public to vote for their favorite decorated tree at the Dubois County Museum this holiday season.

39 decorated trees are included in the contest, with 17 trees arranged around their respective community mural in the east-side of the museum and the remaining 22 trees displayed in exhibits. Trees are decorated with various themes, including veterans, wildlife, children and much more.

Voting for Christmas trees will continue through December 23, and the winner will be announced on Facebook. Admission into the museum is $5 per adult, $3 for high school students and $2 for middle and elementary students. Children four-years-old and younger are admitted free.