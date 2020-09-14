Dubois County cuts ribbon on state’s first airport tunnel

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Airport Authority cut the ribbon on the state’s first airport tunnel at the Huntingburg Regional Airport on Monday.

The new tunnel is located on C.R. 200 South and is part one of a four-part plan to extend the local aviation runway.

The overall project consists of a $13.1 million expansion that includes lengthening and widening the runway to accommodate larger aircraft.

The FFA is funding 90 percent of the project.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the FAA and INDOT to see this project fulfilled,” says airport manager, Travis McQueen. “Our main goal is always serving our regional aviation needs better, and this is a great step.”

In a press release, McQueen says the conversation regarding the runway’s expansion began two decades ago.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)