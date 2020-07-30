Dubois County posts second highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- New data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows Dubois County had the second-highest seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

Dubois County’s 23.2 percent positivity rate is second only to LaGrange County in northern Indiana, which posted a 23.7 percent positivity rate. In our Tri-State Area, Posey County is the only other county to post a double digit positivity rate. Vanderburgh County has a positivity rate under eight percent.

