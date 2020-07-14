Dubois County releases plans for classes this fall

DUBOIS CO., Ky (WEHT) All of Dubois County four school corporations, Greater Jasper, Northeast Dubois, Southeast Dubois and Southwest Dubois, have put together a plan for reopening.

Currently, students will return for in-class learning on Aug. 12. The plan for this fall set up three levels, red, yellow and green, that correspond to the level of COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

