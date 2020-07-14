DUBOIS CO., Ky (WEHT) All of Dubois County four school corporations, Greater Jasper, Northeast Dubois, Southeast Dubois and Southwest Dubois, have put together a plan for reopening.
Currently, students will return for in-class learning on Aug. 12. The plan for this fall set up three levels, red, yellow and green, that correspond to the level of COVID-19 outbreak.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Owensboro Hydrofair has been rescheduled
- Ohio County reports first COVID-19 death one day after an outbreak reported at a long-term care facility
- Dubois County releases plans for classes this fall
- Alleged child molester caught in Spencer County
- US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades at Terre Haute prison