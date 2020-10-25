Dubois County Sheriff’s Office looking for hit and run culprit

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash at Sultan’s Run golf course. They said in a Facebook post the crash happened overnight.

An unknown vehicle is said to have hit the gate, causing significant damage, before leaving the scene.

DCSO is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 812-482-3522.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

