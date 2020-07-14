Dubois County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle that crashed into building

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle after they say a truck crashed into a building and left the scene.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building at 4201 N Second St in Dubois.

No one was injured, but deputies say the suspect is believed to have caused about $10,000 in damage to the building.

Deputies are looking for a 1997-2003 Ford F-150, Extended cab, Flareside (stepside) bed, 4X4, with front end damage.

The vehicle may be similar to the one pictured and was also described as having “4X4” in gold letters on the side of the bed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 482-3522. All callers can remain anonymous.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)