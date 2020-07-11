Dubois County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on warrant

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a warrant for child molesting.

Deputies say Jeffrey Fight, 35, was last suspected to have run into a wooded area near his home Thursday in the 2600 block of Oak Street in Bristow.

Deputies were unable to find him that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police agency or call 911. All callers can remain anonymous.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)