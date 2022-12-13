HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Over 1,000 Dubois County Pre-K through fifth grade students will receive a new pair of shoes in time for Christmas.

The Kicks for Kids program will begin distributing the shoes on Tuesday at Ireland and Holland elementary schools. The distribution will continue for the remainder of the week at the following locations:

Wednesday Northeast Dubois and Huntington elementary schools Thursday Jasper and Pine Ridge elementary schools Friday Ferdinand Elementary

The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events and Shoe Sensation teamed up using the proceeds of the RWB Music Fest held in August to provide the shoes. According to a release, all students on the free and reduced lunch program were eligible for the distribution program.