Dubois County testing location to become mobile

Posted: / Updated:

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 testing site at the National Guard Armory will transition into a mobile/traveling site.

The location at the National Guard Armory will close Tuesday, and will remain closed through the end of June.

If you had an appointment during that time, you will be contacted to reschedule or will be directed to the next closest OptumServe testing location.

This OptumServe mobile/traveling site will help with testing employees in nursing facilities over the next 3-4 weeks.

Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe anticipate the closure of the testing site to be temporary, but will assess reopening sites after the testing in skilled nursing facilities is complete. Any questions please call Optum at (888) 634-1116.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

