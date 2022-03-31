DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a complete road closure for State Road 164 between Jasper and Celestine.

Starting April 7, INDOT maintenance crews will start extracting and replacing a culvert pipe across S.R. 164 between Steinbottom Road and S.R. 545.

The project is expected to take about one day depending upon weather conditions. The road will close following the busy morning hours. Locals will have access up to the point of closure but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, S.R. 56 and S.R. 545.