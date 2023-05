HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has announced a portion of Greener Road will be temporarily closed.

DCSO says Greener Road near Jasper will be closed 1/3 of a mile north of Schnellville Road to install a concrete box culvert. Authorities say work is expected to last about four weeks barring any unforeseen consequences.

DCSO asks for people to please find an alternative route during this time.