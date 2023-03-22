HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say they have filed more charges against an alleged drug dealer they arrested late last year.

On Monday, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Chad E. Frye for an additional two felony charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine.

Chad E. Frye (Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, these charges are based on undercover drug purchases that happened last October.

Deputies say they used a confidential informant to buy about 33.6 grams of meth from Frye. According to the Dubois County Jail website, Chad Frye was initially facing charges of: