HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Huntingburg has reached a settlement with a resident following a months-long dispute over yard signs.

The yard has featured numerous politically-charged signs, which in turn has caused the city to receive numerous complaints about both the number of signs and the political language they contain.

The city’s attorney says the homeowner was in violation of a zoning ordinance that says only 2 temporary signs can be on display, neither of which can exceed a size of 16 square feet.

After the city began issuing daily fines, the homeowner filed a countersuit, alleging that the city was violating their constitutional rights. The city’s attorney now says that both sides have agreed to drop their cases and waive the fines if the resident brings the home within compliance. As of Friday, December 22, the home is in compliance.