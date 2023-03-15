JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — In a week’s time, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office took big steps in a fight against a persistent drug problem that has been impacting the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and local law enforcement officers have arrested nearly a dozen people on drug-related charges since the start of the month.

Deputies say they seized over 50 grams of meth, a half gram of cocaine, over 250 syringes and shut down a manufacturing lab that allegedly produced the psychedelic drug “DMT”.

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“Our deputies have worked and continue to work extremely hard to try and combat the drug issues we have in Dubois County,” says Sheriff Kleinhelter. “These arrests are direct evidence that Dubois County has a drug problem and that drug problem will not get better without proactive policing and consequences.”

For the full list of charges and offenses the ten people arrested face, click here.