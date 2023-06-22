HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Humane Society has announced its plans for a spay/neuter clinic.

The organization says its goal is to make sure that every pet in Jasper has access to high-quality spaying and neutering services that are affordable and accessible.

People with the organization say the building is purchased, but they just need help with equipment costs. The humane society says the new Dubois County Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic is located at 529 West 9th Street Jasper. The organization says the clinic is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide affordable and accessible spay/neuter services to pet owners in the Dubois County area.

The organization has no immediate idea when they will have a grand opening, but for now they still need the new building reconfigured to better suit the organization’s needs. On the organization’s website, as of June 10 they have raised $1,250 for equipment, with a goal of $60,000. So far, the humane society has covered costs for anesthesia and antibiotics.

People can help donate here.