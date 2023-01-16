DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An elected seat has opened up for the Republican Township Advisory Board in Cass Township.

The Dubois County Republican Party made the announcement for the mid-term vacancy, which is effective immediately.

“Qualifying individuals interested in declaring their candidacy for the Republican Cass Township Advisory Board seat, must file notarized forms CEB-5 and CAN-12 with Republican Chairman Robert Duncan, by email at DCGOPCC@gmail.com, no later than 72 hours prior to the start of the caucus,” the party says in a press release.

To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee representing Cass Township will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26. The caucus is not open to the public.

