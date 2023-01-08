DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich.

The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus.

Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept a new position out-of-state.

“Mr Greulich had to resign as Dubois County Councilman to accept the Treasurer’s position IAW Indiana law,” says Bob Duncan with Dubois County GOP.

GOP officials say they will schedule another caucus to backfill his County Council seat.