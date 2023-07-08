HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriffs Office (DCSO) wants to alert the community about an ongoing scam.

DCSO says a person pretending to be a deputy from Dubois County is contacting people, seeking money unlawfully. Law enforcement officials say the scammer is using the phone number 812-482-9111.

Deputies say if anyone receives a call from this number or encounter any suspicious activity, they are asked to not engage and refrain from sharing personal or financial information. DCSO says people should report the incident to the authorities immediately.

DCSO says for people to remember to stay vigilant, spread the word and help protect others from falling victim to such schemes.