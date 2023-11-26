JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Clerk has accepted a petition to recount Jasper City Council 4th district’s results from November 7’s election between Democratic incumbent Dave Hurst and Republican challenger Vince Helming.

Helming won 257 votes while Councilor Hurst received 255.

Earlier this month, the Dubois County Democratic Party filed the petition to recount the votes in the city council district. A judge will have to decide what day the recount is.

The Democratic Party says it has faith in the voting systems in Dubois County, but it felt like the results needed to be confirmed. When a recount happens, Chairperson Teresa Kendall says she will accept the results.

“Whatever the results are — we will live with that,” Chairperson Kendall said. “We’re very happy with it, but, as far as my party is concerned, we felt like it was necessary to go ahead and file a recount.”

Chairperson Kendall tells Eyewitness News that Councilor Hurst was “okay” with the party filing a petition on his behalf. She also adds that the party’s candidate helps represent everybody in the district.

“If he would have opposed, I would not gone ahead, but he was okay with it,” Chairperson Kendall said. “I felt that if it was something that the party should do and not he personally, and, so, he was fine with that.”

The Dubois Republicans have spoken about the recount where county chairman — Bob Duncan — told Eyewitness News that “there has been no concern expressed as to the accuracy of the counting of the votes of unaddressed irregularities in the election to my knowledge.”

Chairman Duncan says he is confident that the results will not change.

Chairperson Kendall says a recount similar to this is among the electoral process, but she is ultimately ready to respect all the rules of that process — no matter the outcome.

It is possible we will know when a recount day will happen as soon as Monday.

“Part of that process is that you can question those results, but, once you get that answer, that’s it. It’s done, and it’s over,” Chairperson Kendall said.