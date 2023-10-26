HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Museum is inviting the public to attend their Veterans Day program on Sunday, November 12.

The program will run from 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time to 2:30 p.m. and feature two guest speakers who will talk about their service to our country. Christine Benitos will discuss what serving in the military was like from a woman’s perspective, while Ed Walston will talk about his service in Vietnam.

Visitors who come on Veterans Day will be able to view all of the Museum’s exhibits. A new exhibit called “A Military Christmas from WWI” will debut in November, featuring a restored Army “Liberty Truck”.

Image courtesy: Dubois County Museum

General admission for adults is $5, with lower prices for children of certain ages (children ages 4 and under are allowed in for free).