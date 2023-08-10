HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Dubois County residents impacted by the tornado and damaging winds on August 7 are asked to report damage online or by calling 211.

The Dubois County Emergency Management says individuals will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, damage to property and type of damage the property sustained.

A news release says this information is being collected to help Emergency Management/ Red Cross assess damage to the county and see if there is a need for any additional resources.