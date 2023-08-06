HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) thanked its volunteer firefighters and their families for all the help moving from the former fire house to the new one.

DVFD says it was able to have its first meeting at the new building on August 6. It noted that so much history was found and the work was done in a two day span.

(Courtesy: Dubois Volunteer Fire Department)

DVFD thanked the following entities for the help:

Loogootee Ruler – stocking the organization up on Powerades.

John and Catina Dodd – the pulled pork and burgers on August 6.

A spokesperson for the department said, “We’re looking forward to getting settled in and having an Open House to share all this excitement with the community!”