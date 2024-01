HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The site of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg will be up for grabs on Tuesday, January 9.

The site was most recently used as a behavioral health medical center. Auction officials say that a lot of demolition and preparation work has already been completed in anticipation of new owners.

The auction will be held on-site at East 17th Street and Medical Arts Drive in Huntingburg at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.