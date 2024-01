HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department has laid Marvin Boeglin to rest. According to the Department’s social media page, Boeglin was a 42-year member of the fire department and spent 14 of those years as the fire chief.

In their social media post, fire officials say that Boeglin was both a hero to his country for his service in the Air Force and a hero to the city, having served four terms as a city councilman-at-large.