HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Due to high demand, the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency is extending dates for two debris sites following last week’s severe storms.

Officials state the Haysville Park South Field site and the location at the corner of 960 E. and State Highway 56 will now be open till August 23, 2023.

Officials state the Haysville location will still include natural wood debris, a construction debris dumpster and a metal dumpster. The 960 E. and State Highway 56 location will still have a construction debris dumpster.

The sites will still be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dubois County Drop Site on N. State Road 545 is now closed.