HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry’s social media page, open houses will be held at various state forest sites October 24 through 26.

Ferdinand State Forest will host one of these open houses on October 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the State Forest office off State Road 264. Attendees can learn about outdoor recreational opportunities, long-term forest health management and take the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. A guided hike will be offered at 5 p.m.

You can find out more about other open house days and times here.