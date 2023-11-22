JASPER, In. (WEHT) – Anyone in the Jasper area with a sweet tooth has probably heard of Cake Babies. Its owner, Tammy Bedolla, has a passion for baking and now has a chance for her confections to be on full display nationwide.

Bedolla has been baking since she was a child and many people have put their trust in her to make some of their favorite sweets. Even her husband says that when he goes shopping he is sometimes referred to as “the cake lady’s husband”.

Bedolla is now asking for your vote to help her become “The Greatest Baker”.

“You kind of think ‘oh, I’ll never get chosen for something like that,'” says Bedolla. “And I was, like, calling my daughters and calling my husband and saying ‘you’ll never believe what I just found in my email.’ It was a day to be thankful for sure.”

Bedolla says she once owned a restaurant in Ferdinand, but eventually had to close due to the pandemic. She says that didn’t stop her passion for baking.

“Several years before that, I’d had cancer and I realized life is just so precious and (it’s) so important to make the most of it,” she says. “You just have to have a positive outlook, you know; if you’re thankful, you’re not going to stay sad, you’re not going to stay down.”

Bedolla says that although winning would be great, it’s about so much more for her. “Whenever they tell me ‘your cakes are the most moist that we have ever had and the best-tasting’…it warms my heart and it makes me feel so good to know that. I’m a creative person; to be able to share that creativity with the people, it’s an outlet for myself and it makes others happy.”

If Bedolla wins, she’ll not only win $10,000 to go towards buying more equipment, but she’ll also get to meet cake boss Buddy Valastro. She will also be featured in a magazine.

Voting doesn’t start until Monday November 27, but you can learn more about where to vote here.