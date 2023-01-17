JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A long-running Jasper business has been recognized for being one of America’s most responsible companies.

The list, which was curated by Newsweek and Statista, places Kimball International 13th in Consumer Goods category and 83rd overall out of 500 companies that were featured.

“For more than 70 years, Kimball International’s strong values have guided our belief in doing what’s right, not only for the communities we serve, but to make a positive impact on the world,” said Kristie Juster, Kimball International CEO. “Since our humble beginnings, we’ve sought a greater purpose, and we’re dedicated to building a more sustainable future.”

Juster says the company is honored to be named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies because corporate responsibility has always been embedded in how they do business.